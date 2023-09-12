Tinubu’s Achievements Are Things Previous Administration Could Not Achieve In Years – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has applauded President Bola Tinubu, over the achievements made in the last few days following the trip to India for the G20 summit.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stopped at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday and met with the country’s President, Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan.

After the meeting between the two Heads of State, the UAE lifted the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers after almost one year and ordered immediate restoration of flight activity.

In a post via X, Fani-Kayode commended Tinubu for the outing in India, which he claimed has attracted billions of dollars in Nigeria’s investment and ensured the lifting of the visa ban after a meeting in UAE.

The APC chieftain stated that the President also ensured the resolution of trapped Emirate funds at the Central Bank and flight routes between UAE and Nigeria.

According to Fani-Kayode, Tinubu’s achievements in the past few days are what the past administration could not achieve in years of negotiation.

He wrote: “In the last few d,ays our President has placed Nigeria back at the center-stage of international affairs where she rightly belongs. After a fantastic outing in India at the G20 summit which has attracted billions of dollars in investment to our country and where he rightly told world leaders that they cannot do without Nigeria, he went to the UAE and not only ensured that the visa ban on Nigerians was lifted but also ensured a resolution to the trapped Emirati funds at Central Bank and the issue of flight routes and air travel between our two countries.

“All these achievements in a matter of a few days. These are things that the previous administration could not achieve in years of protracted and oftentimes, acrimonious negotiations. I am truly proud of our President and under his watch, Nigeria is clearly on the rise again. Not only has he restored our confidence and hope but he has also proved to the world that Great Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, has come alive again.”