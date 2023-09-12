Tinubu Has Come To Renew The Hope Of Nigerians – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has praised President Bola Tinubu for resolving the diplomatic row with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which resulted in a visa ban for Nigerians.

Fayose stated that resolving the diplomatic row which has lasted about a year is a further testament that President Tinubu means well and has come to renew the hope of Nigerians.

Naija News recalls President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday, finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate lifting of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.

According to a statement by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, both leaders finalized the agreement at a meeting held on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reacting to the development via a post on the X platform formerly known as Twitter, Fayose held that resolving the diplomatic row is heartwarming because the visa ban has left a sour taste in the mouth of many Nigerians including businesses tied to the UAE.

In his words, “Resolution of the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the UAE is no doubt heart-warming.

“Allowing a diplomatic row that resulted in the imposition of visa ban on Nigerians and suspension of flights to Nigeria by Emirates, the UAE’s national carrier since October 2022, is no doubt a sour taste in the mouths of many Nigerians whose businesses are tied to the UAE.

“Therefore, resolving such a diplomatic deadlock in just one visit to the UAE shows that President Tinubu has come to renew the hopes of Nigerians.”