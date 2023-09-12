PDP Chairman Resigns In Kogi, Hints On Next Move

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman for the Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, Adinoyi Aroke, has announced his resignation.

Aroke confirmed his resignation in a letter dated September 7, 2023, addressed to the ward chairman of the PDP in Oboreke Eba Ward, Okehi Local Government.

Naija News understands that the politician has been a member of the PDP since 1998.

Aroke reflected on his PDP membership of over two decades, saying he had been loyal and dedicated to the party throughout the years. He stated that by the letter of resignation issued to the chairman of PDP, Oboreke Eba, his membership of the party had come to an end.

He noted that his next political move will be made public soon.

Okehi is the home local government of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the PDP senatorial candidate in the last National Assembly election.

“I hereby write to tender my letter of resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after my loyal and dedicated service to the party since 1998.

“With this resignation henceforth, my membership of the party has completely come to an end.

“I seize this opportunity to inform the ever-growing, loyal and committed members of my political family and friends within and outside Kogi State, that my next political move will be made known after due consultation,” Aroke noted in his resignation letter.

Naija News understands that Aroke had also served as the former state financial secretary of the party and as the former Special Adviser to former Governor Ibrahim Idris on poverty reduction.