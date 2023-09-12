Pastor Arrested In Ondo Over Alleged Visa Application Scam

A self-proclaimed Pastor, Michael Ogundepo, has been arrested in Ondo State over alleged Visa application scam.

Naija News reports that the 39-year-old suspect was apprehended by the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Giving details of the arrest in a statement made available to journalists on Monday in Akure, the state capital, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSC Aidamenbor Daniel, said Pastor Ogundepo was trailed after scamming one Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi-Yemi.

It was revealed that the suspect obtained N1.67 million to procure a visa for one Ajetomobi-Yemi but, Ogundepo, who resides in No. 15 Ewu Agbo Street, Ikorodu Lagos, seized both the money and the complaint’s passport for two months, thereby denying her the opportunity to apply for another Visa.

“The command invited the suspect severally, but he declined the invitation. He claimed to be outside the country and used a fake international number to call the complainant as a disguise.

“So, the suspect was arrested when he was invited to collect the sum of N3,000,000 for a Visa job, without him knowing it was bait.

“However, investigation has revealed that he has duped several other unsuspecting clients,” the NSCDC PRO said.

Daniel said that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

According to him, the action of the pastor is punishable under Section 419 of Criminal Code Law, Cap 37, Vol. 1 of Ondo State, 2006.