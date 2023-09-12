Nwankwo Kanu Makes Premier League Worst Misses Ever List [Video]

You might be wondering why Nwankwo Kanu managed to score only 109 goals and provided 64 goals in 515 games in his club career, well, he has missed a couple of great goalscoring opportunities.

One of the biggest misses in his club career happened in the Premier League and the league body has captured it as one of the worst misses in the history of the Premier League.

Earlier this week, the Premier League took to their Instagram page to share the ten worst misses in the history of the Premier League and featured the unbelievable miss of Nwankwo Kanu against Middleborough.

The scandalous miss happened when the Nigerian legend was playing for West Brominch Albion in the Premier League during the 2004-2005 season.

On November 14, 2004, West Brominch Albion hosted Middleborough at The Hawthorns in one of the games they needed to win to survive relegation that season.

Unfortunately, the visitors took the lead in the 31st minute but the hosts equalised 6 minutes after. The visitors regained the lead again in the 51st minute.

Afterward, the golden chance for West Brom to equalize fell to Nwankwo Kanu but he played the ball over the bar even though he was just a yard away from an open net.

At the end of the day, Middleborough defeated their hosts 2-1. West Brom waited until the last day of the season before they escaped relegation in the said season.

Watch worst misses in the Premier League history including that of Nwankwo Kanu below:

Below are the top ten worst misses in Premier League history, in no particular order:

1. Fernando Torres – Manchester United vs Chelsea (2011)

2. Ronny Rosenthal – Liverpool vs Aston Villa (1992)

3. Robbie Fowler – Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (1994)

4. Nwankwo Kanu – West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough (2004)

5. Matthew Taylor – Bolton Wanderers vs Portsmouth (2008)

6. Raheem Sterling – Burnley vs Manchester City (2018)

7. Sergio Aguero – Manchester City vs Chelsea (2019)

8. Luka Modric – Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland (11/12)

9. Maxi Rodriguez – Liverpool vs Chelsea (2010/2011).

10. Shane Long – Southampton vs. Bournemouth (18/19).