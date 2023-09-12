Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour Launches New Establishment In Lagos, APC Reacts

Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has launched a new establishment in the state.

Naija News understands that the politician, on Monday, launched a micro healthcare insurance scheme in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state with the name ‘Health for All Kosofe’.

Rhodes-Vivour said the establishment seeks to bridge the healthcare gap in the neglected community by providing affordable and accessible health insurance to the economically disadvantaged in the area.

According to him, the insurance scheme aims to subsidise premiums for low-income households, establish community health centres, and forge partnerships with local healthcare providers to ensure comprehensive coverage.

The Labour Party man said healthcare is a basic human right, and vowed that he would do his best to ensure that the people of Kosofe have access to basic healthcare.

Rhodes-Vivour’s gesture elicited joy among residents of Kosofe, many of whom had been reportedly struggling to access quality healthcare due to financial constraints.

Daily Sun quoted a resident to have commended Rhodes-Vivour for the gesture and praised his commitment to social welfare and the healthcare needs of the community.

The residents believed the initiative could disrupt the local political scene and potentially pave the way for a resurgence of the Labour Party or other opposition groups in the area.

According to them, the APC is under increased scrutiny and facing mounting pressure to respond with its own initiatives to address the healthcare challenges facing Kosofe.

A member of the Labour Party and a volunteer, Monye Morris, who reportedly spoke to the media said the move into healthcare has set the stage for a new kind of people-centric politics void of tokenism.

He said, “The kind of commendation and prayers we have been getting shows that this initiative promises to be a turning point in the local narrative of not just Kosofe but the entire Lagos politics.”

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, is said to have described the health insurance scheme as a political gimmick to remain relevant in Lagos State after his defeat in the 2023 governorship poll in March.