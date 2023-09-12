Give Fulani Herders Palliative – Miyetti Allah Begs FG

Fulani herders association, Miyetti Allah, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu’s government to consider its people in the ongoing distribution of palliative to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal in the country, Naija News reports.

Chairman of Miyetti Allah in Kwara State, Malam Bello Abubakar, appealed yesterday while interacting with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, saying that the herders were the most affected people during this period.

Abubakar equally urged the federal government to release food items from the nation’s reserve and sell them at a subsidized rate to poor Nigerians.

According to him, most of the herders have no bank accounts where they can easily access funds when in need.

He said whenever herdsmen take their livestock to the market for sale, transportation fares take a larger part of the money.

The chairman of Miyetti Allah also sought the government’s assistance for his members on the provision of vaccines to prevent the death of their livestock from strange diseases.

Meanwhile, three truckloads of palliative rice were reportedly hijacked last Friday by suspected hoodlums at the Oja-Oba/Idi-Ape/Isale-Oja areas of Ilorin West and Ilorin East local government areas of Kwara State.

Naija News gathered that the Toyota Dana trucks loaded with bags of 10kg of rice were headed for an unknown destination.

They were reportedly passing through the area when they were attacked and hijacked by the suspected hoodlums at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Some eyewitnesses told Daily Trist that the incident had happened a few meters from the ‘C’ division police station. Still, this platform gathered that the operatives of the police only got there after the incident.

Traders and market women also said the three trucks loaded with bags of rice were emptied by the attackers, adding that the incident had turned a free-for-all as people scrambled to get a share of the bags thrown at them by the hoodlums.

According to the eyewitness accounts, the attackers performed the act unchallenged by anyone, as the police arrived at the scene after they had left.

It was learned that a video of the incident went viral on some social media platforms in the state on Sunday.