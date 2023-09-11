Suspected Hoodlums Hijack Three Truckloads Of Palliative Rice In Kwara

Three truckloads of palliative rice were reportedly hijacked by suspected hoodlums at the Oja-Oba/Idi-Ape/Isale-Oja areas of Ilorin West and Ilorin East local government areas of Kwara State.

Naija News gathered that the Toyota Dana trucks loaded with bags of 10kg of rice were headed for an unknown destination. They were passing through the area when they were attacked and hijacked by the suspected hoodlums at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Some eyewitnesses told Daily Trist that the incident had happened a few meters from the ‘C’ division police station. Still, this platform gathered that the operatives of the police only got there after the incident.

Traders and market women also said the three trucks loaded with bags of rice were emptied by the attackers, adding that the incident had turned a free-for-all as people scrambled to get a share of the bags thrown at them by the hoodlums.

According to the eyewitness accounts, the attackers performed the act unchallenged by anyone, as the police arrived at the scene after they had left.

It was learned that a video of the incident went viral on some social media platforms in the state on Sunday.

Pleading anonymity, a senior police officer told the platform that operatives were later dispatched to some areas to fish out the criminals. However, when contacted to confirm the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Kwara Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said he was not aware of the incident but promised to get back. But as of the time of filing this report, he was yet to react.