DSS Arrests Rivers Monarch Over DPO’s Death

Operatives of the Department of State Security, (DSS) have reportedly arrested the King of Akoh Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, over the mindless killing of a Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim.

Naija News recalls that Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police, was killed on Friday by cultists terrorising Odiemudie community in Ahoada East Local Government of Rivers State.

It was learned that Ikegbidi was on the hills of Bako’s death suspended indefinitely by the state governor, Siminalaye Fubara, on alleged complicity in the murder.

Fubara, who had vowed that the killers of the police officer will be dealt with severely, said Ikegbidi had ceded the control of his territory to a notorious criminal, David Gift, and his gang to freely operate and carry out their criminal activities.

It was gathered that the monarch was later handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and that he has been under interrogation over the development in his kingdom.

A source told Vanguard on Monday that Ikegbidi was taken to his Port Harcourt home and later to his palace in Ihugbogo community for a search in the ongoing investigation.