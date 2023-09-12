COAS Gives Fresh Update On Sit-At-Home Order, Boko Haram

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has confirmed the end of the sit-at-home order enforced by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the Southeast region of the country.

The Army boss on Tuesday said the Monday routine exercise, which lasted about two years, was ended by heightened efforts of his men and collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

The COAS noted this when he spoke at the combined second and third quarters conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Naija News learned.

Lagbaja stated, “We have equally heightened our efforts in containing criminalities perpetrated in the South East Region by the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network. Through Operation Udo Ka, our troops have, in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders, put an end to the infamous sit-at-home order that has almost crippled socio-economic activities in the Region.

“Law-abiding citizens of the Region now go about their businesses and everyday life. Similarly, our joint efforts with various government agencies have quelled attempts by criminals to disrupt economic activities in the South West Region.”

Giving updates about the activities of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups, commercial activities have started in hitherto troubled states like Borno, Yobe and others.

“It is heart-warming to note that our activities in Operation Hadin Kai in the North East have effectively curtailed Boko Haram and other terrorist activities in the Region. Overall, our efforts have resulted in the large-scale surrender of members of the terrorist groups and the submission of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

“The good people of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States are steadily picking up their livelihood as the military, in collaboration with the government, is helping to restore governance to the hitherto deprived areas,” he explained.

He also said the Nigerian Army has established some Special Forces units to tackle insecurity across the country.

Lagbaja said, “In a bid to further enhance our operational effects, the Nigerian Army has established some Special Forces units using specially trained personnel to tackle various criminalities across the Country.

“The Special Forces units have continued to record impressive performances through intelligence-led operations and the use of special equipment. As we continue to procure and induct more sophisticated platforms and equipment into the various theatres as force multipliers, I charge field commanders to ensure the maintenance of these platforms and equipment to prolong their life span and enable the nation to optimize its investment.”