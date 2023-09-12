APC Yet To Accept Defeat To Labour Party In Abia – Party Chieftain Declares

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Donatus Nwamkpa, has said that the party is yet to accept the position of an opposition party in Abia State as it is still challenging the victory of Governor Alex Otti.

Recall Otti contested and won the March 18 governorship election on the platform of the Labour Party.

Months, however, after the election, Nwamkpa, while addressing some APC chieftains and members during a reception organized in honour of his nomination as a national officer of the party, spoke about the party’s perceived quietness as an opposition in Abia.

He stressed that the APC could not be referred to as an opposition party yet as it was still challenging Otti’s election victory.

“We are not sleeping. We are doing integration, re-organisation, reconciliation, and we are waxing stronger than we have ever been,” said Nwamkpa as he charged the party chieftains to always preach peace and carry everybody along.

Naija News reports that Nwamkpa is the new APC national welfare secretary.

Speaking further during the meeting, Nwamkpa urged warring party chieftains in Abia State to sheathe their sword and unite for the progress and electoral fortunes of the party in Abia, urging South-East support for President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “The war is over. There is no longer any internal division or faction in Abia APC.”

The former state chairman said it “is all about a new face of APC, where there is no faction or division.”

He said there was no victory until we “captured the state Government House,” pointing out that Abia APC “is rooted in the culture of collegiate leadership. There is no sole administrator.”

“APC is deeply rooted in consultation, cooperation and mutual understanding,” Nwamkpa added.

He advised Nigerians, especially the South-East region, to moderate their criticisms of Mr Tinubu and support his quest to transform the nation.

“What the South-East needs is infrastructure, security and a level playing field for them to exhibit their talent. I want to say that the South-East, having produced some key persons in this government with a policy of an all-inclusive system, will have nothing to fear,” Nwamkpa explained.