Alleged Palliatives Diversion: Nasarawa Assembly Probes Govt Officials

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has set up a seven-man committee to probe the alleged diversion of palliatives by government officials and stakeholders in the state.

On Tuesday, Naija News gathered that the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi, during the House proceedings in Lafia, set up the committee under matters of public interest brought by Hon. Musa Ibrahim Abubakar (NNPP- Doma South).

He said the committee’s mandate is to fish out government officials involved in the discretion of palliative meant for the poor and to dish out punishments to such people.

He alleged that most of the palliatives, especially rice, were sold to traders in marketplaces across the state, therefore, the committee has three weeks to do a thorough investigation and report back its findings to the House for appropriate action.

He said, “I will give you three weeks to do your work and report back to the House, and all those involved must be invited at the committee level.

“It is sad and very disappointing that some people are sabotaging the good intention of Mr President and Governor Abdullahi Sule in alleviating the suffering of the poor people.

“The purpose of the palliatives is to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal. I don’t know why some people diverted most of the palliatives for their personal use and their families.”

Members of the seven-man committee include Hon. Abel Bala, the Deputy Speaker of the House as Chairman, Hon. Musa Ibrahim, Hon Barr Esson Mairiga, Hon Hajara Danyaro, Hon Luka Zhekaba, the Minority Leader of the House, Hon Daniel Ogazi and Hon Danladi Jatau as members of the committee and the Secretary of the committee is Barr. Safiya Balarabe.