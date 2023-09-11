You Have Proven Your Critics Wrong By Showing That You Are Not Only A Dancing Governor – Obasanjo To Adeleke

A former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for proving his critics wrong by being a hardworking governor.

Obasanjo stated that the Osun governor has shown that he is not only a dancing governor but also a working governor.

The elder statesman man said this at the 16th Harvest Anniversary and Thanksgiving Service held at the Love of Christ Generation Church, C&S on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

He cit­ed Adeleke as an example of a leader who is not ashamed to praise God despite occupying a high office of state, adding that dancing and working for God and the people are things to be proud of.

Speaking in Yoruba Language, Obasanjo said, “Mr. Governor, they call you a dancer. But you are dancing to praise God. And I heard you are working hard for your people

“Dancing to praise God is praise worthy, especially with the reports of good developments happening in Osun.

“God whom you are praising will shower his blessings on your state and government. I associate with you.

“Again, I learnt you are a lis­tening leader. They said you take advice from the young and old. I am happy to hear that.

“I call on His Majesty, the Ooni of Ife and other royal fathers to support the governor to deliver more. Mr. Governor, continue to work closely with traditional rulers, elders and stakeholders of your state.

“I charge Kabiyesi Ooni to al­ways host close door meetings with the governor. God whom the governor is praising will continue to support him. He will not fail.”

In attendance at the event were Ooni of Ife, His Majesty, Oba En­itan Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the pub­lisher of Ovation Magazine, Aree Dele Momodu; Osun Speaker, Adewale Egbedun and members of Osun House of Assembly, top political and traditional rulers.