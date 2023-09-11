Two Shot Dead In Fresh Rival Cult Groups’ Clash In Osun

The Osun State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the killing of two people in a fresh clash between two suspected cult groups, Naija News reports.

It was reported that members of a suspected rival gang in Ilesa town clashed on Sunday evening, and two people were shot dead immediately.

According to the police, members of a rival gang stormed the beer parlour at Onimo junction, where the victims, identified as Machine and SK, were drinking and killed them.

Affirming the police statement, the traditional ruler in the area, Onimo of Imo, Oba Olaniyi Agunbiade, said he was watching a football match around 8 p.m. when he heard gunshots.

Agunbiade was said to have immediately alerted the Ijamo Police Divisional Officer, who swiftly responded to the distress call.

“The deed has been done before the arrival of his men.

“Corpses of the victims were removed by the police for investigation,” Daily Post quoted the traditional ruler saying.

Spokesman of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident in a conversation with journalists, saying it was a clash between two suspected rival cult groups.

“It was a case of a suspected cult gang gunning down two members of another suspected rival cult group,” she said, noting that an investigation has commenced on the event and the culprits would be brought to book.