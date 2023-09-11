Tragedy As Fresh Boat Mishap Claims Multiple Lives In Adamawa

A boat conveying passengers in Gurin, a suburb of Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa state, on Monday, capsized.

Naija News reports that this comes 48 hours after eight people died in a boat mishap in Rugange, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The victims of the mishap, mostly women and children, were returning from farms and a naming ceremony when the wooden boat sank.

Confirming the incident, the Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Mohammed Suleiman, said the tragedy struck on Monday afternoon and rescue efforts were ongoing.

According to Daily Trust, a local diver among the rescuers, Mahmud, said the incident could have been prevented if the passengers had used life jackets and applied other necessary safety measures.

He also called on the government and relevant authorities to ensure regular maintenance of waterways and provision of safety equipment such as life jackets to prevent future mishaps.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that it neutralized four and also arrested thirteen suspected kidnappers in recent operations.

While parading the arrested suspects at the command headquarters on Monday, the acting Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Manir Hassan, said suspected kidnappers were killed during gunbattle at different locations in the state.

He said the string operation happened following an intelligence report about the suspects’ nefarious activities in the areas.

Hassan noted that among the suspects is one Auwal Saidu, a private security guard, who allegedly masterminded the abduction of his boss from his residence and later collected the sum of N10 million as ransom before he and his gang members released the victim.