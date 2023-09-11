‘This Is Absurd’ – Fani-Kayode Speaks On Tinubu’s Lawyers Drafting PEPT Judgement

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed those alleging that President Bola Tinubu’s lawyers were responsible for the writing and drafting of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.

Naija News reports that many Nigerians and political elites have faulted and pointed loopholes in the judgement that affirmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 election.

However, Fani-Kayode, in a statement via X, described the allegation as absurd, stressing it is a vicious attack on the judiciary’s integrity.

FFK noted that the coordinator of Tinubu’s legal team, Babatunde Ogala, has clarified the controversy surrounding the inscription and wording referred to the President’s lawyers in the copy of the judgement.

He added that those spreading the falsehood aim to discredit the judgement and delegitimise the President’s mandate simply because they lost the election and have no hope of winning at the Supreme Court.

He said, “The allegation that the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court was written and drafted by the President’s lawyers or that they were given a copy before the verdict was formally delivered by the judges is simply absurd. This is surely the most insidious, savage, blatant and vicious attack on the integrity of the Judiciary in the history of our country.

“The inscription and wording that made reference to the President’s lawyers at the top of a copy of the judgement has, in my view, been eloquently and adequately explained away by Babatunde Ogala SAN, who is the coordinator of President Bola Tinubu’s legal team.

“Any suggestion that there is more to it than that and that there is something fishy and sinister going on is rooted in mischief and deceit and is little better than an ill-conceived, ill-contrived, far-fetched and hallucinatory conspiracy theory cooked up by deluded and depraved minds and lost souls.

“Those that are spreading this potpourri of falsehood and filth and who are making these dangerous and grave allegations are working towards an answer and looking for some non-existent evidence to discredit the judgement, bring into question the entire judicial process, delegitimise the President’s mandate and stigmatise and pour scorn, contempt and opprobrium on the election itself.

“They are doing this in an attempt to provoke anger, disorder, violent protests, anarchy and chaos in the land and in an attempt to engender an Arab spring/End SARS type of operation in our country, annul the election and justify a military take over and the formation of an Interim National Government.

“They seek to destabilise our nation with classic Goebellian propaganda, misinformation and disinfirnation mainly through the auspices of the social media and they are fully committed to the cause of inspiring and provoking violence, treason, rebellion, revolution and insurrection for no just cause and truncating democracy.”