Kiss Scandal: Spanish FA President Finally Bows To Pressure

After criticism from all walks of life for kissing the 2023 Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso, Spanish FA president, Luis Rubiales has finally confirmed his resignation.

Immediately clips of him kissing Hermoso during the presentation of the 2023 Women’s World Cup trophy surfaced on social media, there were agitations from all walks of life for him to resign.

The Spanish FA president however refused to resign insisting that it was just a “peck” which Hermoso, 33, had consented to. However, the female footballer who has reunited with her club, Pumas in the Liga MX women’s league in Mexico, insisted that the kiss was not consensual.

Weeks after FIFA suspended him as Spanish FA president, Rubiales told veteran broadcaster, Piers Morgan, that “I cannot continue my work”.

Rubiales has also revealed in a statement that he had informed Pedro Rocha, the Spanish FA’s acting president, of his intention to resign.

The 46-year-old also resigned from his position as vice-president of the Uefa executive committee.

“After the quick suspension carried out by Fifa, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position,” Rubiales’ statement read.

“Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football.”

On Friday, a prosecutor filed a complaint with Spain’s high court – following Hermoso’s testimony on Tuesday – against Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion. Now that he has resigned from football activities, he would have to focus on the charges against him in court.

He said: “I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power to prevail.

“My daughters, my family, and the people who love me have suffered the effects of excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true that on the street, more and more every day, the truth is prevailing.”