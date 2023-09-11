Former Presidential Aide, Ahmad Dragged Over Remark On Photos Of Biden With Okonjo-Iweala At G20 Summit

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmed has come under heavy criticism following a remark made while reacting to a recent photo of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Naija News reports that Biden was earlier spotted taking a selfie with Okonjo-Iweala at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India.

The American president did not stop there. He also took photos of Okonjo-Iweala as she posed with some members of her team and national security advisor to the US president, Jake Sullivan.

Okonjo-Iweala posted the “great moment” on her X page.

“At the G20 Leaders Summit. Some great moments with President Joe Biden @POTUS and also with @JakeSullivan46 National Security Advisor, discussing @WTO reform especially reform of the Dispute Settlement System. President Biden surprised us by taking a photo of me, my staff and @JakeSullivan46,” Okonjo-Iweala wrote.

In reaction to the photo, Bashir reposted the photo on his page captioning it, ‘Famzing.’

This remark did not sit well with Nigerians who berated the former presidential aide, calling him out for being double standards. They also unearthed tweets of the Bashir accusing the WTO DG of corruption.

How Nigerians Reacted

One social media user, Will E wrote: “Famzing”, until she decides to run for Office of the President, then you’ll remember she’s an IPOB. Werey!”

Another user, appinesseric wrote: “Same ijiot that accused her of corruption. That tweeted that out of shame, since their DRUG PREZDENT can’t make Nigeria proud, he has to shift goal post. Very unfortun@te malu.”