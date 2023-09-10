United States President, Joe Biden Takes Photos Of Okonjo-Iweala At G20 Summit

Pictures have surfaced of the President of the United States, Joe Biden taking pictures with the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Biden could be spotted taking a selfie with Okonjo-Iweala at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India.

The American president did not stop there. He also took photos of Okonjo-Iweala as she posed with some members of her team and national security advisor to the US president, Jake Sullivan.

Okonjo-Iweala posted the “great moment” on her X page.

“At the G20 Leaders Summit. Some great moments with President Joe Biden @POTUS and also with @JakeSullivan46 National Security Advisor, discussing @WTO reform especially reform of the Dispute Settlement System. President Biden surprised us by taking a photo of me, my staff and @JakeSullivan46,” Okonjo-Iweala wrote.

The former Nigeria minister also posted the pictures she took with President Bola Tinubu on the sidelines of the summit.

The G20 summit ends on September 10. The African Union (AU) formally joined the Group of 20 top global economies on Saturday.

G20 Is Incomplete Without Nigeria – Tinubu Tells World Leaders

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s readiness to play a major role within the G-20, as the body strives to forge a more equitable global order.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said this on Saturday while addressing World leaders during Day One of the 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India.

President Tinubu asserted that collaboration and cooperation among countries and regions will achieve peace and prosperity for nations and acknowledged the vital role of the G-20 in shaping a rules-based world order that promotes shared prosperity and security.

Tinubu pointed out that the role to be played by the League of 20 strongest economies in forging a new and rules-based world order cannot be over-emphasized.

He said: “Most of today’s pressing issues are international in character and cannot be addressed without multilateral cooperation.

“Therefore, stronger collaboration, cooperation, and partnerships among diverse regions are the pathways to a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future for our world.

“This is why the role and contributions of the G-20 in shaping a new world order that is fair and rules-based can not be over-emphasized. A world that lives as one family, but is divided by staggering income inequalities and uneven access to basic social goods by the vast majority of our people cannot result in a peaceful and secure world where shared prosperity is achieved.”