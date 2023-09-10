G-20: Tinubu, Okonjo-Iweala, US President Joe Biden, Other Leaders Lay Wreath In India [Photo/Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other World Leaders in Rajghat, India, for a Wreath Laying Ceremony, at the Mahatma Gandhi Cremation Spot.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu was also joined at the ceremony by the Director General of WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; United States President Joseph Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Watch video below:

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s readiness to play a major role within the G-20, as the body strives to forge a more equitable global order.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said this on Saturday while addressing World leaders during Day One of the 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India.

President Tinubu asserted that collaboration and cooperation among countries and regions will make achieving peace and prosperity for nations and acknowledged the vital role of the G-20 in shaping a rules-based world order that promotes shared prosperity and security.

Tinubu pointed out that the role to be played by the League of 20 strongest economies in forging a new and rules-based world order cannot be over-emphasized.