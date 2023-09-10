Nnadozie Celebrates As Paris FC Qualifies For UCL

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has referenced God after Paris FC qualified to the next round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Naija News reports that Paris FC defeated Arsenal on Saturday via a penalty shootout after the game ended in a tie.

The game had ended 3-3 in regulation time. Nnadozie saved two goals for Paris FC during the penalty shootout leading the club to a 4-2 victory against Arsenal.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, the goalkeeper shared photos from the game celebrating the win.

Sharing some photos from the match, Nnadozie captioned, “God is the greatest. Champions League Qualification. Good fight from the girls, super proud of you all.”

Germany has sacked Hansi Flick as its national football team coach.

Naija News reports that popular football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed this in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to him, the Federation has commenced discussion internally on who will take up the manager position as Germany will host Euro 2024 in 9 months.

I’m The Right Coach – Hansi Flick Says

GOALS had earlier quoted Flick as claiming that he is the right coach for Germany.

Naija News understands that Flick stated this after Germany’s woeful 4-1 defeat to Japan.

The match with Japan marked Germany’s third straight defeat and their fourth in five matches. The last game is considered an extremely poor record as the country prepares to host Euro 2024 in just nine months’ time, but boss Hansi Flick was full of fighting spirit when talking to reporters in his post-match interview.

“The coaching staff and we are trying everything,” Flick reportedly said earlier.

“I think we are doing well and I am the right coach.” Expanding on the performance against Japan, he added: “We are really disappointed. Japan is a good team. We don’t have the tools right now to beat a defence like that. We in German football have to wake up. Now we have to shake ourselves up and do better against France,” the 58-year-old tactician had said.