Niger State Boat Mishap Victims Buried Amid Tears – [Photos]

Victims of the passenger boat mishap that happened in Gbajibo, a community in the Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, were buried amid tears and mixed feelings on Sunday.

Naija News reported earlier that twenty-four people were confirmed dead in a boat mishap on Sunday morning in Gbajibo.

It was gathered that an uncertain number of people were still missing in the tragic incident involving local farmers.

According to Daily Trust, the victims were from Gbajibo, Ekwa and Yankeiade, all in Mokwa LGA.

The mishap was said to have occurred at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, 10 September.

A mass burial was, however, conducted for the victims according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, two weeks ago, at least twelve people were confirmed dead in a boat mishap in Nasarawa State.

The State House of Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the sad development during an emergency sitting of the house in Lafia, the state capital.

He explained that the incident happened at River Kogi, Kungra Kamfani, in the Arikiya electoral ward of Lafia Local of Government Area of the State on August 20, 2023.

Abdullahi condoled with the State and Lafia Local Governments over the unfortunate incident. He also condoled with the bereaved families over the death of their loved ones.

“It is very, very sad that we lost 12 people, comprising men and women, in a boat mishap in Arikiya, Lafia LGA.

“Nineteen people were on board; 12 died, and seven were rescued. Lafia LGA and our dear State have been thrown into mourning over this sad incident,” the House Speaker said.

The House, which described the incident as unfortunate, however, urged the family, the people of Lafia LGA and the State government to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of myself, Honourable members and the staff, we condole with the bereaved families, Lafia LGA and the State government over their death.

“We pray for the repose of their souls,” the Speaker said.