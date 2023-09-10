Scores Die In Fresh Boat Mishap In Niger State

No fewer than twenty-four people reportedly died in a boat mishap that happened on Sunday morning in Gbajibo, a Community in the Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that an uncertain number of people are still missing in the tragic incident involving local farmers.

Daily Trust quoted a source as saying that the victims were from Gbajibo, Ekwa and Yankeiade, all in Mokwa LGA.

The Chairman, of Mokwa Local Government Area, Jibrin Abdullahi Muregi, confirmed the incident, saying 21 corpses had so far been recovered by local divers.

He added that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

Officials of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, however, told journalists that they were collecting data to know the number of people involved but confirmed the incident.

The total number of passengers on board the boat could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.