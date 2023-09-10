Giro Replaces His Father As Member Of Kebbi Pilgrims Board

Hussaini Abubakar-Giro has been appointed to replace his late father, Sheik Abubakar Giro as a member of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Naija News understands that Sheik Giro passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The national body of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) was said to have earlier appealed to Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi to consider one of the deceased’s sons for the position slated for their father of which the governor obliged.

In a subsequent statement released on Sunday (today), the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, confirmed that his principal had granted the request of the Islamic sect.

Idris, who spoke while receiving the group’s executive members under the leadership of the National Chairman, Sheik Abdullahi Bala-Lau, who paid a condolence visit to the governor at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, thanked the group for the visit, saying, “The loss is not only for his immediate family but for all of us.”

He described the late Sheik Abubakar Giro as an honest, humble, patient and tolerant human being, who always put forward the interest of people above his personal interest.

Earlier, the JIBWIS national chairman described the death of the deceased as a loss not only to Kebbi but to Nigeria, Africa and the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said Abubakar Giro was a pillar in the propagation of Islam across many African countries and prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and reward him with Jannatul Firdaus.

The clerics also offered special prayers for the deceased’s eternal rest, and other deceased Muslims, as well as restoration of peace to all parts of Nigeria.