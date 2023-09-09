Ondo Deputy Governor Reacts To Akeredolu’s Return

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reacted to the return of his principal after three months of medical leave abroad.

He said the return of Governor Akeredolu to work after a medical leave was a rare and commendable commitment to the mandate of the people of the State.

Naija News reported that the Ondo State travelled to Germany three months ago to seek medical attention, and returned to the country on Thursday.

The governor, upon his return, held a stakeholder meeting with political leaders and members of his Executive Council at his Ibadan, Oyo state residence on Friday.

Akeredolu has since resumed duty officially on Friday after notifying the State House of Assembly of his return to the country.

In a statement on Saturday, Aiyedatiwa, who acted as Governor, said Akeredolu was in constant touch, which shows his concern for the welfare of the people of the State.

The deputy governor stated that his return to the states shows his determination to work for them till the last day of his administration.

Aiyedatiwa, therefore, prayed that God Almighty will continue to protect, guide and grant his boss strength as he continues to lead the good people of the state towards transformational development.

He said: “Mr. Governor was in touch with us throughout that period, and that was why we continued to assure the people of the State that there was no cause for alarm over his health.

“That Mr Governor has resumed duties immediately after returning to the country is a testament to his commitment to the mandate given to him twice by the people of Ondo State and his determination to work for them till the last day of his administration.

“As we all welcome back Mr Governor to office, I pray that God Almighty will continue to protect, guide and grant him strength as he continues to lead the good people of Ondo State towards transformational development.”