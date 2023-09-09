Nigerians Mock Wife Of Bauchi Governor Forced To Walk In Mud Water (PHOTOS)

Nigerians on social media have mocked the first lady of Bauchi State, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammad, after her convoy was left trapped, forcing her to walk in the mud water on her way to commission a healthcare centre in the Jamdan area of the state.

Photos that surfaced on social media platforms on Saturday showed Aisha Bala’s convoy trapped on a flooded and poorly maintained road, resulting in her SUV convoy being immobilised.

The first lady was, however, forced to step out of her vehicle as she walked through the water to reach her destination.

The pictures have elicited reactions from Nigerians, who described the situation as unfortunate, noting that it was deserving that the First Lady was made to walk on a muddy road following the inability of the state government to fix the road.

Reacting, Chinasa Omeri said: “They’ve been around the corridors of power for years more than any other tribe, but na Dem still suffer past, engaging in open discussions about government and its actions is vital for a healthy democracy. It’s great to see people using social media to bring attention to important issues and hold leaders accountable.”

See more reactions below;