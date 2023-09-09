Harry Kane Reveals Difference Between Bayern And Tottenham

Bayern Munich’s new signee, Harry Kane, has noted that the major difference between his boyhood club, Tottenham Hotspur, and his new club is how both sides handle winning and losing of games.

Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time highest goalscorer who left the Premier League side for Bayern Munich this summer for a transfer fee worth €100 million said there is always more pressure at Bayern than at Spurs when the team is not winning games.

The 30-year-old England international spent the best of his career at Spurs, scoring goals and winning Golden Boots but failed to win any major title with the club.

Kane left the North London club this summer for the German Bundesliga giants who have never failed to win the league title in the last 12 seasons. Hence, he now has a very big chance of winning his first major title.

Ahead of England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday in Wroclaw, Harry Kane who has always wanted to leave Spurs over two seasons ago, said at Bayern, there is no room for losing games.

“It’s a different pressure to what I felt at Spurs. Of course, we wanted to win things but if you went a couple of games without winning, it wasn’t a disaster. The feeling at Bayern is that you have to win every game,” Harry Kane said.

“That’s part and parcel of being at one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’m enjoying feeling those different emotions and that’s part of the reason that I wanted to go.

“When we get back, we start the Champions League campaign, which they expect to win. So you’re going into those games with maybe a different feeling to what I’ve had in the past.”