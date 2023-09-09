Governor Yusuf Swears In 45 Special Advisers In Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has sworn in 45 Special Advisers to bolster governance and enhance the administrative efficiency of his administration.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, stated this in a statement issued on Friday, Naija News reports.

Tofa said the advisers took their oaths during a ceremony held on Thursday at the Africa House inside the Government House in Kano.

Addressing the newly appointed advisers, the governor emphasized their appointments were made based on merit, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to the party.

“These appointments were made based on merit, dedication, loyalty, commitment, and the expectation that you will relentlessly contribute positively to elevate Kano State to even greater heights,” he said.

Yusuf stressed the importance of diligence in carrying out their responsibilities, highlighting the administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of the state and fulfilling its promises made during the campaign period.

He also underscored the advisers’ vital role in providing quality counsel on relevant matters, collaborating with other public officeholders and civil servants to ensure the seamless implementation of government policies and programs within the framework of established rules.

“As the engine room of actualizing government’s initiatives, civil servants need to be dedicated, committed, and render selfless service towards developing our dear state and serving its people diligently,” he said.

Furthermore, Yusuf reaffirmed the government’s dedication to creating a conducive working environment for civil servants, stressing that salaries and entitlements were being promptly addressed.

The governor added that his administration would not tolerate truancy, laxity, or any lukewarm attitudes that could hinder effective service delivery.