‘Why Divorces Should Be Celebrated’

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to give solid reasons why there should be a need to celebrate divorce anniversaries.

According to Maduagwu via his Instagram page on Friday, 8th September, celebrating divorce should be normalized and people should stop making it look like a funeral.

He added that divorce is not a sign of failure, but rather a celebration of bravery and freedom.

The controversial actor further maintained that people who don’t celebrate their divorce anniversaries are ungrateful to God, adding that many people are still in bad and unhappy marriages.

He wrote: “We need to normalize celebrating divorce and stop making it look like a funeral. Divorce is not a sign of failure, it is a celebration of bravery and Freedom.

“People who don’t celebrate their #Divorce Anniversaries are being ungrateful to God because so many people are still in Bad and unhappy #Marriages that they are unable to walk out of, so if you are lucky enough to walk out of a #Marriage that does not bring out the #BEST in you, please CELEBRATE, it takes a special GRACE from God to achieve that Freedom.”