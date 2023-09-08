Tinubu Gets Comprehensive Briefing Ahead Of G-20 Summit

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Friday received Foreign Policy and Economic Intelligence briefings ahead of the commencement of the G-20 summit in India.

According to a statement by the President’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu received briefings from the Hon. Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Industry, Trade & Investment.

Taking to the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), Ngelale wrote: “H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives comprehensive Foreign Policy & Economic Intelligence briefings from the Hon. Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Industry, Trade & Investment in preparation for tomorrow’s commencement of the G-20 Summit.”

Why I Ran For President – Tinubu Discloses

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed why he contested for the highest political office in Nigeria.

Naija News reported earlier that Tinubu, on Wednesday, September 6, defeated his petitioners at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Tinubu, however, was in India for the G-20 Summit while the much anticipated Tribunal judgement was being held at the Appeal Court premise in Abuja.

During an interactive session with several Nigerian students studying in India, on Thursday evening, Tinubu said Nigeria was experiencing setbacks not because it was poor in knowledge and human resources but because it was poor in management and leadership, which was why he ran for president.