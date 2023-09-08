Photos Of Gov Akeredolu As He Resumes Office Emerge

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu on Friday announced his resumption from medical vacation.

Naija News understands that Governor Akeredolu had been away from the country for three months for medical treatment in Germany.

Akeredolu before his departure handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in an acting capacity.

The Governor on Friday confirmed his return to office in a letter forwarded to the State House of Assembly.

Following his arrival in the country, pictures of the Ondo State Governor have been sighted online.

The pictures of Governor Akeredolu were taken during a meeting he held with key stakeholders in Ondo State.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Governor during the meeting told the stakeholders that he is fully recovered and will complete his tenure successfully.

Akeredolu, who expressed hope that he would be alive to finish his tenure in 2025, commended members of his cabinet for their prayers and commitment to work while he was away.

The governor said he has fully returned and will immediately resume duties.

While thanking God for his health, Akeredolu said it was the will of the good people of Ondo State that came to pass.

See pictures of the Ondo State Governor during the meeting: