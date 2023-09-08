Ondo Assembly Leader Reveals Akeredolu’s Whereabouts

The Ondo State Majority Leader, Wole Ogunmolasuyi, has confirmed that Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has returned to the country from his medical vacation in Germany.

Naija News recalls that Akeredolu left the country three months ago for medical treatment in Germany.

Before his departure to Germany for the medical vacation, the governor informed the Ondo State House of Assembly about his trip and handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in an acting capacity.

However, the news of his return was earlier announced by his wife, Betty, in a post via X (formerly Twitter) alongside her husband’s picture in an aeroplane and wrote, ‘Homebound’ with emojis of finger pointing at a house, indicating homecoming.

Speaking on the development, Ogunmolasuyi, in an interview with PUNCH, said the governor was already in his Ibadan residence.

He said, “We thank God the governor has returned to the country. He landed in Abuja and moved straight to Ibadan.”

Another source also said the governor would stay in his residence in Ibadan for a few days before heading to Ondo State.

The source said, “With what I heard, he would stay in Ibadan for a while before coming to Ondo State to resume office. Tomorrow (Friday) we will make everything official.”