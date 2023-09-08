Neymar Can’t See Much Difference Between Saudi And French Leagues

Former Paris Saint Germain forward, Neymar Junior, can’t see much difference between the Saudi Pro League and the French Ligue 1.

Recall that Neymar who moved from FC Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for a world record transfer fee worth €200 million, left the French side for Al Hilal this summer for a €90 million transfer fee.

Since he joined the club on August 15, 2023, the 31-year-old Brazilian winger has not played a competitive game for the Saudi Pro League side due to fitness issues.

Despite that, he believes the competitiveness in the Saudi Pro League is the same as that of the French Ligue 1 if not better due to the calibre of players that have moved to the Middle East this year.

“I assure you that soccer there [in Saudi Arabia] is the same. The ball is round, there’s a goal, and if you look at the names that have gone to the Saudi league… I don’t know whether it is better than the French league or not”, Neymar told the press on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

He continued, “I want to win titles for Al Hilal, my head won’t change much. Everyone said the same when I went to France [about competitiveness], and it was the place I was hit the most in my life.

“I am sure that it won’t be easy to win the Saudi championship, other teams got stronger, and have famous players. It will be very interesting and I am sure you will be watching.”

Neymar has been invited to play for Brazil’s national team as they kick off their 2026 World Cup qualification against Bolívia on Friday and against Peru on Tuesday.

Al Hilal’s coach Jorge Jesus is reportedly not happy that the Brazil Football Confederation decided to invite Neymar to the matches when he is not fully fit.

But Neymar who admitted that he is not 100 percent fit believes he is good enough to play for Brazil this September.

He said, “I feel well, and happy, but obviously I am not 100% fit. But my head is well, my body is well. I was going to play the latest match [of Al Hilal], but I was hit during training and the coach chose to leave me out, so I could come to Brazil.”