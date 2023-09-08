List Of Labour Party, APC Senators Sacked Within 100 Days In Office

The emergence of Labour Party (LP) lawmakers in the last election created excitement among Nigerians yearning for a change; sadly, at least three Senators of the party have been sacked by the tribunal within their hundred days in office.

The tribunal ruling is however not the end of the road as they still have the opportunity to appeal to courts of higher jurisdiction.

Those affected include:

1. Seyi Sowunmi: The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal on August 25 nullified Sowunmi’s victory won on the platform of the (LP).

A three-man tribunal panel sacked Sowunmi from the position and gave victory to Ogunyemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and former Secretary of the Lagos State APC.

The members of the panel – Justice Ashu A. Ewah, Chairman; Justice Abdullahi A. Ozegya; and Justice M A. Sambo held that the candidate of the Labour Party was not qualified to contest the elections.

2. Amobi Ogah: The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia capital, on September 6, removed Labour Party candidate, Amobi Ogah as the lawmaker representing the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi House of Representatives seat of Abia State.

In its judgement, the tribunal ruled that Nkiru Onyejeocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the rightful winner of the seat.

3. Ngozi Okolie: The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Asaba, Delta State, on July 24, invalidated the election of LP lawmaker, Ngozi Okolie as the representative for the Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The tribunal ruled that Okolie had not been a member of the Labour Party by May 28, 2022, the primary election date, and thus, he was not properly sponsored by the party.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party with the highest number of Senators in the Red Chamber, is also affected as some senators have been defeated in their states’ Senatorial Election Petition Tribunal.

1. Thomas Onowakpo: The Senatorial Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on September 6, ordered the removal of the lawmaker representing Delta South, Senator Thomas Onowakpo.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Michael Diden, had approached the tribunal with his petition seeking the disqualification of the APC candidate.

He accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of not following the Electoral Act before declaring the APC election winner.

2. Jibrin Isah: The Senatorial Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, on September 5, ordered the sack of Isah and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in the senatorial district.

3. Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere: Justice Kemakolam Orjiakoin of the tribunal sitting in Kogi State on September 6, sacked Sadiku-Ohere and declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner of the February 24 election in the senatorial district.

The tribunal Chairman, Orjiakoin, said Ohere results were inflated in nine polling units of Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA), while that of Natasha was intentionally reduced in the areas by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as three other polling units result that was deliberately not entered for Natasha in the same LGA.