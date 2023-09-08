Soun Of Ogbomoso Designate, Ghandi Laoye Arrives Nigeria For Installation

The Soun of Ogbomoso designate, Prince Afolabi Olaoye Ghandi, has arrived in Nigeria for his installation.

Naija News reported earlier that Laoye, who was based in the United States of America, handed over his pastoral role at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Jesus House Parish, Washington DC, last Sunday.

Reports emerging on Friday, however, claimed that Laoye arrived in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, this morning for a ritual rite and installation as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland.

It was gathered that Laoye arrived in Ogbomoso early in the morning in a private chopper, which landed at Ogbomoso Grammar School, before moving to the palace.

This news platform understands that the Soun of Ogbomoso stool became vacant after Oba Jimoh Oyewumi transited to the Great Beyond, on December 12, 2021.