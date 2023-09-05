Photos: Soun Of Ogbomoso Designate Hands Over Pastoral Baton At RCCG

The Soun of Ogbomoso designate Prince Afolabi Olaoye Ghandi, on Sunday, handed over his pastoral role at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Jesus House Parish, Washington DC.

Naija News reported that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in a statement on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, announced the appointment of Ghandi after a long-drawn processes specified under the law.

Joined by his wife, Pastor Omo Ghandi-Olaoye, Ghandi handed over to Pastor Olumide Ogunjuyigbe during a thanksgiving and transition service which was held in honour of the Pastor at the parish on Sunday.

Ghandi, who had been the pastor of the church since inception, is now set to return to Nigeria to take on the new traditional role.

The stool of the Soun became vacant after the death of the former monarch in December 2021 at 95 years. The king reigned for 48 years.

In a post on Instagram, the church wrote: “Today, Pastor Ghandi passed on the baton of leadership to Pastor Olumide! Congrats on this new journey Pastor Olumide! We know that eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man what God will do through you! As God was with Pastor Ghandi, so shall He be with you.”

It said in another post, “Thank you so much Pastor G for your excellent leadership over the years! As you transition into this next phase of your illustrious life, we celebrate you, we congratulate you! We pray that your life will go from glory to glory, from strength to strength. We promise to continue in the great legacy you have left behind. Amen.”

See photos below: