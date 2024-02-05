Tinubu Does Not Need To Know The Price Of Bread Before Eating It – Adeboye Speaks On Naira Devaluation

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has shared his reservations over the rising Naira to Dollar exchange rate.

He urged Nigerians to call on God as many people are suffering.

The clergyman stated this during the February Thanksgiving Service themed: ‘Let The Wind Blow’, held at the Throne of Grace Parish, RCCG Headquarters, in Ebute Meta, Lagos on Sunday, February 4.

Adeboye recalled that at the beginning of the year, God told him that things would get worse before getting better. He subsequently called on the congregation to pray that God deliver Nigeria as soon as possible.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu does need to know the price of bread before eating it as it is only the common man who is affected by the price of goods.

He said, “Remember at the beginning of the year, God said that things are going to get worse before they get better. If you know the value of the naira to the dollar by January 1, if you compare the value of the naira to the dollar today; you would say, it looks like this boy knows what he was saying.”

“We have to pray with all our strength because when you say things would get worse before they get better. We don’t know how worse or how farther before they can get better. With all your heart, cry to God and say please have mercy on us, intervene quickly.

“It does not matter how much they are changing the dollar, they are secured where they are. The Governor does not need to know the cost of petrol; he doesn’t want to know how much petrol is in his tank. When he wants to go out, he comes out and enters his car. He doesn’t queue at the petrol station.

“The President doesn’t need to know how much they sell bread; that is none of his business; it would get to his table when he wants to eat.

“It is the common people like you and I who can tell that at the beginning of the year, this is how much they are selling rice, because we have to buy.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have told you that I am not a Prophet, I am a Pastor. At the beginning of the year, the Lord said that the wind was going to blow, and the wind was already blowing. As it is, there is nothing we can do to stop it.”