You Don’t Have To Hate Messi, Our Rivalry Is Over – Ronaldo Tells Fans

Portuguese professional footballer who currently plays as a forward for and captains both Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and his home country national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, has said rivalry with his Argentine counterpart, Lionel Messi, is gone.

Naija News reports that Ronaldo and Messi have both dominated the world of football for over a decade, competing for trophies and awards.

The duo have won a combined 79 trophies and are the only two players to have scored over 800 goals each and have both changed the history of football.

“I don’t see things like that; the rivalry is gone.

“It was good; the spectators liked it.

“Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have to hate Messi and vice versa. We’ve done well; we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world. That’s the most important thing,” Ronaldo said during a recent interview.

Recall that Ronaldo left European football for Saudi Arabia in January this year, after his contract with the English Premier League side, Manchester United, was terminated.

On the other hand, Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup, joined Inter Miami CF in June as a free agent after two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He became the most decorated football player when he won his 44th trophy after helping the MLS club lift the 2023 Leagues Cup in August.