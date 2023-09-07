Reactions As Shettima Mocks Atiku, Promises To Buy Him Goats, Chickens As Retirement Plan

Several reactions have trailed the comments made by Vice President Kashim Shettima on the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reported that the Presidential Election Petitions Court, on Wednesday, affirmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the rightful winner of the election.

According to the five-man panel of the court, Abubakar did not successfully prove his petition seeking to remove Tinubu from office.

Speaking with reporters after the judgement, Shettima mocked Atiku, saying the APC would not retire him to Dubia or Morocco, but to Kombina, where he would be rearing goats and chickens.

He jokingly said: “We will retire Atiku to Kombina, I will buy him goats and broilers and layers so that he can spend his days rearing goats and broilers.”

Shettima also acknowledged Atiku as an elder statesman whom he greatly respects because of his experience in politics and in life.

The vice president further apologised to those he offended during and after the campaign, adding politics is a game of the smart, not emotions.

Following the development, some netizens took to the microblogging platform, X, to express their opinions on the comments made by Shettima.

Below are some of their reactions.

@Riverhems wrote: “Is that a sign of a good leader? We must avoid words that may jeopardize the peace of our beloved country. Remember, power is transient.”

@mahmoud_gml wrote: “No, this is a joke between Fulani and Kanuri. So don’t judge anything, please.”

@cogonnaya wrote: “That’s insane and savage from him. He is talking about an industrialist that we no the source of his wealth to some extent.”

@ERN_Insider wrote: “The fact that Atiku is a popular figure in Nigeria. This means that his supporters are likely to be offended by Shettima’s statement.”

@Gidtobar wrote: “Jokes up and down for this situation when we dey so? Okay oh!”

@softbadasss wrote: “Savage VP, politics is for the wise and rugged.”

@OKWYtycoon wrote: “Lol this savage choke well na family affairs i no go put mouth🤣😂”

@SteveCypha wrote: “Atiku that has bought presidential form for 2027? 😂😂

@Chrisneche12 wrote: “See wetn pesin wey talk say him be vice president dey talk and some people will support that statement.“