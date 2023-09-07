‘I Didn’t Expect Justice’ – Charly Boy Reacts To Presidential Tribunal Verdict

Entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has said that he was not expecting justice from the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

He made this known on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday while reacting to the judgement which affirmed the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

The Labour Party (LP) supporter stated he senses that Nigerians are really not tired of suffering and described the tribunal judgement as a shame.

He wrote, “I didn’t expect justice. But I have a strong feeling say we never really tire to suffer.

“Like Datti said, ‘the fate of the common man doesn’t lie in the hands of the judiciary but in the hands of the common man himself”

“E be like say we never ready. I no bin expect anything different from wetin happen today for tribunal.

“Even on judgement day, see as some lawyers dey sleep inside the court. Even my fellow frustrated Nigerians I no see for streets.

“It shall be well. I doubt if we don’t suffer reach. What a shame.”

Naija News reported that Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election, was affirmed as the rightful winner of the electoral process on Wednesday.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court on Wednesday gave the verdict.

The tribunal, while ruling on whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was right to return Tinubu as the duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast, held that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar did not successfully prove his petition seeking to remove Tinubu from office.

The petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, was also struck out by the tribunal.