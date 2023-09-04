‘Der Fathers’ – Charly Boy Reacts To Viral Reports That He Called For Coup In Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian singer cum political activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has denied the reports that he called for a coup in Nigeria.

Naija News understands that Charly Boy was criticized by netizens after his social media post was taken to be a call for a coup in Nigeria.

Charly Boy had recently reacted to the events in Gabon where the ousted President Ali Bongo was seen crying for help in a viral video after he was placed under house arrest by military coup leaders in the country, with one of his sons arrested for treason.

Naija News understands that earlier on Sunday, Charly Boy expressed pains that God is not heeding his prayer in Nigeria as He has done in Gabon, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where soldiers had staged coups to overthrow the elected governments.

Several news platforms, however, interpreted the post to mean that the 73-year-old singer was advocating for a coup in Nigeria.

However, after receiving a series of backlash online, Charly Boy, in a fresh post on his Twitter page on Sunday night, said his earlier post was misinterpreted and blasted news media that ran it for engaging in “cheap, stupid sensationalism”.

“Dem wan take me do escape goat? How “E dey Pain Me” turn into a call for coup. Der fathers”, the singer wrote on X.