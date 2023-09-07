Demarai Gray Leaves Everton For Saudi Arabia After Face-Off With Coach

Demarai Gray has finally sealed his move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq after weeks of face-off between him and his coach at Everton, Sean Dyche.

Demarai Gray tried by all means to leave Everton in the just concluded summer transfer window but all his attempts failed.

Hence, the 27-year-old winger was left with no choice but to move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq which is coached by Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard.

Naija News gathered that the Jamaica international joined the Saudi Pro League club for a transfer fee reportedly worth £8 million.

He reportedly signed a four-year deal with Al-Ettifaq which means he is expected to remain in the Middle East until June 30, 2027.

Before Demarai Gray secured this move, his boss at Everton, Sean Dyche chastised him for allegedly criticizing the coach on social media after his potential move to Fulham failed this summer.

While Gray argued that Dyche prevented the move from happening, the coach insisted that the club has the last say in all matters.

He claimed that Gray “didn’t want to train” and “didn’t want to be here” after his transfer failed.

After sealing his move to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, September 7, Demarai Gray took to his Instagram page to write, “Playing for someone who doesn’t respect you as a person is incredibly difficult.”

He added: “The truth is I gave my all to this club on and off the pitch.

“There has been a lot of speculation about my situation all summer. I was ready to play as much football as possible this season but it felt like this was not going to happen.”

Gray who has been playing for Everton since 2021 has played 67 Premier League games in which he scored just nine goals.