Asisat Oshola Is The Only African Woman In 2023 Ballon d’Or Nominees List

After becoming the first woman footballer to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2022, Asisat Oshola has been nominated for the award for the second successive year.

Based on the nominees list released on Wednesday, September 6, Asisat Oshola is the only female African footballer in the 2023 nominees list.

Oshola is in contention to win the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or alongside 29 other women footballers selected from clubs and countries across the world.

The 28-year-old five-time African Woman Player of the Year winner and Super Falcons of Nigeria player earned herself a place in the nominees list after helping Barcelona Femeni to win the 2022-2023 Women’s Champions League.

Recall that in the season under review, Asisat Oshola scored five goals in the UEFA Champions League and recorded 21 goals in the Spanish women’s elite league to make it 26 goals in all competitions.

She was the third-highest goalscorer in the Spanish women’s league and won the league title and the women’s Champions League for Barcelona.

At the 2023 Women’s World Cup, she scored a goal as she helped the Super Falcons of Nigeria to reach the round of 16 stage of the competition.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned might not be enough for her to be a major contender for the award.

Below are the 30 nominees for the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or:

1. Aitana Bonmati

2. Millie Bright

3. Linda Caicedo

4. Olga Carmona

5. Rachel Daly

6. Debinha

7. Mary Earps

8. Patricia Guijarro

9. Yui Hasegawa

10. Amanda Ilestedt

11. Diani Kadidiatou

12. Sam Kerr

13. Mapi Leon

14. Katie McCabe

15. Hinata Miyazawa.

16. Lena Oberdorf,

17. Asisat Oshoala

18. Ewa Pajor

19. Salma Paralluelo

20. Alexandra Popp

21. Hayley Raso

22. Alba Redondo

23. Guro Reiten

24. Wendie Renard

25. Fridolina Rolfo

26. Jill Roord

27. Khadija Shaw

28. Sophia Smith

29. Georgia Stanway

30. Daphne Van Domselaar