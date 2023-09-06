Why I Suspended Actions On Nigeria Air, Airports Concession – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said the suspension of further actions on Nigeria Air and airports concession was because the processes were shrouded in secrecy.

Keyamo stated this on Tuesday when he inspected the ongoing second runway project of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Naija News reports that Keyamo had last week announced the suspension of the two projects, which were part of the aviation roadmap of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Speaking with reporters at the Abuja airport, the minister said he received complaints from agencies of government and members of the public regarding the two projects.

Keyamo stated that the two projects would remain suspended until President Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) take a final decision on them, but no final decision has been taken yet on concession.

He said, “It would be irresponsible of me as a minister to come in, and agencies of government are raising red flags here and there, and I would keep quiet.

“I am not talking about people, Nigerians complaining now, agencies of government are raising red flags about both projects and I, as a government functionary, cannot waive all those red flags away.”

The minister warned those trying to commit themselves to the two projects to wait a while for a final decision to be made.

Keyamo had earlier charged the contractors handling the construction of the Abuja second runway project to deliver a standardized and long-lasting project before December, warning that the government would not tolerate a shoddy job.