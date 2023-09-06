Tinubu’s Supporters Storm Presidential Election Tribunal Ahead Of Judgement (Video)

Some supporters of President Bola Tinubu, under the aegis of Niger Delta for Tinubu, have stormed the premises of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja.

The pro-Tinubu supporters, dressed in branded black and red attire, arrived at the Court of Appeal premises around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, holding placards, singing, and dancing.

Inscriptions on the placards said, ‘Niger Deltans stand with the mandate given to BAT by over 200 million Nigerians’, ‘President Tinubu loves Niger Delta’, and ‘Thank you Tinubu for restoring the Niger Delta Ministry’.

Naija News reports that the supporters of the President, who are mostly youths, were led to the tribunal by a former militant and an ally of Presider Tinubu, Asari Dokubo.

Watch the video below.

The much-anticipated ruling of the tribunal on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election will be delivered today, Wednesday, 6th September 2023, by the panel of tribunal judges.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.

However, the result was challenged in court by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, who were both presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively in the election.

Apart from that, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) also challenged Tinubu’s victory.

Naija News recalls the Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, on Monday, confirmed in a statement that judgement on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election would be delivered by the Tribunal today, Wednesday.

The statement noted that all the judgments would be televised live however, access to the court premises would be strictly on accreditation as only accredited individuals, lawyers, and representatives of political parties would be allowed into the courtroom.