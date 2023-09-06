Reactions Trail Tribunal Dismissal Of Peter Obi, LP’s Petition Against Tinubu

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed the petitions of Peter Obi and the Labour Party against President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

Naija News reports that the tribunal judges led by Justice Simon Tsammani on Wednesday dismissed all the petitions challenging the victory of APC candidate in the February 25th presidential election.

The Election Petition Tribunal ruled that the Party and Peter Obi, in their petition, could not establish their assertion that INEC must electronically transfer presidential election results.

Reacting to the verdict, some netizens said that the judiciary has failed to be the last hope of the common man.

How Nigerians Reacted:

For Aboyangel, “If you all are ready to take back our country, we must demonstrate it by our actions and it’s time to do it. Nigerian citizens, we are too intelligent to be controlled and fooled by some group of small set of yahoo leaders. Enough is enough! When #EndSARS came, they were scared, just that our focus was on ‘End police brutality’. This time, we need to face the politicians.”

Oseni wrote, “So if INEC cannot be compelled, why drum electronic transmission to gain the people’s confidence?”