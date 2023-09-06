Tinubu Defeats Peter Obi, Labour Party In Election Tribunal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday defeated Peter Obi and the Labour Party at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).

The tribunal judges led by Justice Simon Tsammani dismissed all the petitions challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the February 25th presidential election.

The Election Petition Labour ruled that the Party and Peter Obi, in their petition, could not establish their assertion that INEC must electronically transfer presidential election results.

“Where the petitioners alleged that the winner of an election did not score the majority of the lawful votes cast, they must prove two sets of results.

“The one they alleged is the lawful results

“The one they are challenging,” the tribunal ruled.

The tribunal stated that the fraud case against President Tinubu brought by the Labour Party could not be proven, adding that the APC candidate was cleared of drug-related crimes in the US.

While ruling that Abuja is not special and 25% in the FCT is not necessary to emerge as President, the tribunal disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission is free to choose its method of transmitting results.

The Election Petition Tribunal stated that the evidence tendered by Peter Obi didn’t prove he won the Presidential Election.

Tsammani said Peter Obi and Labour Party fail to substaintiate their claim that glitches recorded by inec resulting in its inability to upload presidential result was delibrately done to manipulate the result.

He stated that INEC complied substantially with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 in its conduct of the 2023 presidential election.