Presidential Tribunal: There Will Likely Be A Rerun – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has predicted the possible outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News had earlier reported that the presidential tribunal on Monday confirmed that it will pass its judgement today on the petitions filed against President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Momodu, in his reaction to the much-anticipated tribunal ruling, said the judgment will likely call for a rerun involving only two candidates.

He indicated that the judges will determine whether this runoff will feature Obi and Tinubu or Atiku and Tinubu.

Additionally, he claimed that the ruling party would have little chance against the PDP in a two-candidate race.

Momodu, in an interview with Channels TV, said, “What’s likely to occur is a rerun with just two candidates.

“It remains uncertain whether it will involve Peter Obi or Atiku. If it’s Atiku, I believe that most people would prefer him.

“Even in the previous election, demographic factors like ethnicity and regional considerations played a significant role. You can observe that the APC struggled in the South-South, South East, and faced challenges in the South West.”