Popular Nollywood Actor Speaks On His Purported Death

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tony Umez, has expressed displeasure over reports alleging that he is dead.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via his official Instagram page on Wednesday, said he is hale and hearty, urging his fans and followers to ignore the report.

According to him, the aim of bloggers and TikTokers reporting his demise is to garner traffic and chase clout.

Tony Umez also threatened to take legal action against the persons spreading such rumours because it is causing unnecessary distress to his loved ones and fans.

He said, “Good day, my lovely people. I need to address this disturbing issue that has come to my attention. There are some unscrupulous individuals who have been using my pictures and videos maliciously, falsely reporting me as deceased in order to gain traffic to their pages.

“First and foremost, I want to assure you that I am very much alive and well. These false reports are nothing but baseless rumours spread by individuals with ill intentions.

“I will be taking legal action against these persons, as their actions not only infringe upon my rights but also cause unnecessary distress to my loved ones and fans.

“I understand the power of social media and the impact it can have on spreading information. However, it is disheartening to see how it can be misused by a few to spread false news for personal gain.

“I urge you all to be vigilant and only trust information that comes directly from me or my official channels. Love you all loads”