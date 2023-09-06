Photos: Ganduje, Other Top APC Chieftains Sleep At Presidential Tribunal Judgement

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, was caught on camera sleeping during the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, September 6.

Almost four hours into the proceedings, many chieftains of the APC who were in the courtroom in solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, fought hard with sleep.

Naija News reports that the tribunal is currently delivering its ruling on the petitions filed against the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and Allied Peoples Movement(APM).

The parties and their candidates, Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (Labour Party), had approached the tribunal in separate petitions to challenge the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February election.

However, as nature could not be cheated, many APC chieftains and even members of the opposition parties, dozed off during the proceedings.

APC chieftains seen sleeping at the Tribunal as of reporting time include Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Hope Uzodinma (Imo), and Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo.

Meanwhile, the likes of Channels Television journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, and other lawyers, were also spotted sleeping.

See more photos below: